WHITE OAK — A 2.5-mile section of N.C. 53 north of White Oak is scheduled to be unavailable to thru traffic on Oct. 31 for drainage work.

The closure will allow maintenance employees for the N.C. Department of Transportation to replace four drainage pipes in close proximity to one another with larger pipes with the intention of improving storm drainage.

The pipes are located underneath N.C. 53 between Johnson Road and the Bladen-Cumberland county line.

Crews will dig up sections of the road and replace the pipes before then repaving the road. To expedite the process, departmental employees will have both a day and a night crew working on these improvements. They hope to achieve their goal of completing everything and reopening the highway by Nov. 4.

The 18-mile detour will redirect drivers onto Johnson Road and Tabor Church Road, which becomes River Road in Bladen County and intersects with N.C. 53 in White Oak.

People needing to access N.C. 53 should exercise caution near the closure, and motorists taking the detour should factor in additional time for their commute.