MOUNT PLEASANT — Arcadia Publishing has signed Stephanie Barnhill Neal as its newest author.

Stephanie Barnhill Neal, a North Carolina native, photographer, and journalist, is set to complete her latest project which focuses extensively on the Bladen County area lakes.

Neal grew up in Elizabethtown and has a strong connection to Bladen, Harnett, and Wake counties.

The project is expected to include a color insert of her award-winning photographical works, as well as a detailed history of popular bay lakes, as well as modern recreational uses.

White Lake, Jones Lake, Singletary Lake, Lake Waccamaw, and Horseshoe Lake will be amongst the featured lakes from the area.

The book is set to be completed in mid-2024, but Neal has other intentions regarding the timeline.

“Ideally, I would like to have this book completed as quickly as possible and I plan to work through the winter months to complete the bulk of the written work,” said Neal.

Arcadia Publishing is an independent publisher with a catalog of approximately 12,000 titles.

To contact the author, please visit www.stephaniebarnhillneal.com.

Contact Arcadia Publishing at https://www.arcadiapublishing.com.