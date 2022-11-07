DUBLIN — People from small towns having big dreams is a cliche for a reason, and over 20 contestants will compete this Sunday for the chance to perform at the legendary Apollo Theater.

Next Level Veterans is sponsoring the Road to New York National Talent Competition Tour which brings the opportunity for local performers to win an all-expense paid trip to audition in New York City.

Captain Newborn, the show’s senior producer, is passionate about finding talent in all parts of our country rather than sticking to big cities. It’s his belief that talent doesn’t just exist in places like New York City and Memphis, but also in small towns such as Dublin.

Danielle Brown, 24 of Dublin, is excited that the opportunity to showcase her voice and potentially further her music career has found her in her own hometown. She will be singing “Hello” by Adele.

“This little town known for just a few cotton fields and agriculture may be put on the map after this Sunday. And I get to contribute to that,” says Brown. “It sounds amazing. It’s been on my mind since I got accepted into the show!”

Contestants get three minutes to perform their act. Although judges chose which contestants made it into the show, the audience determines who wins on Sunday. Attendees are encouraged to cheer loudly for the acts they love and boo for the ones they don’t.

Desmond Lesesne, 22 of Dublin, is no stranger to performance pressure. Lesesne played Drake in the Carolina Civic Center’s recent production of Annie, so he is used to performing in front of a live audience. “I use the energy from the crowd to improve my performance,” Lesesne explains. “All of the excitement and emotions in the room help me channel my emotions and give the best show I possibly can.” Lesesne will be singing “One in a Million You” by Larry Graham.

There are many other acts, both youth and adult, who will be competing on Sunday. Tickets are available now and at the door of the show.

The show on Sunday will be nationally televised and will take place at 6 p.m. in the Bladen Community College Auditorium. For more information, call 919-323-6920.