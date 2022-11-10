LUMBERTON — Offender Joshua P. Ostwalt (#1017527) escaped from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. State correctional and local law enforcement officers are currently seeking Ostwalt or information about his whereabouts.

Ostwalt, 32, is a white male who weighs 170 pounds and is six-foot-three inches tall. He has prominent tattoos on his neck, as well as on both arms and hands. He has also used the last name spelled “Ostowalt” as an alias.

He was serving a two-year, six-month sentence for felony breaking and entering, and violating his parole. Ostwalt was scheduled to be released on July 27 of next year. An escape warrant is being prepared. He also faces pending, unrelated breaking and entering charges.

The CRV centers house those who have committed probation or parole violations, as well as provide intensive behavior modification programs in an effort to prevent reoffense in the future. CRV centers hold inmates for 90-day periods following the violation of probation, parole, or post-release supervision.

If you see Ostwalt or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.

Update

Ostwalt was apprehended by local law enforcement this afternoon in York County, South Carolina. He was recaptured without resistance or complications and will return to North Carolina to face escape charges.