ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has been doing its part to make a difference for those in need of blood products. There have been several blood drives that have taken place across Bladen County in recent weeks.

Foundation Church (Feb) and Dream Works Gym in Elizabethtown recently held a blood drive in honor of Emma Melvin, 5, who was diagnosed with idiopathic aplastic anemia. This type of anemia causes bone marrow to stop making new blood cells. Anemic individuals don’t have enough functioning red blood cells, which are responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. Treating patients with illnesses like Emma’s is why blood donation is so important.

Tracy Radford, the organizer of the blood drive, is very passionate about encouraging the community to give back to those in need. Her late husband’s battle with small-cell lung cancer in 2020, as well as the numerous amounts of platelets he received inspired her to educate the community about the importance of blood donation. “The people who donated the blood that my husband received gave me two more months with him, and if I can help other families get a little extra time with their loved ones, I want to do that,” said Radford as we spoke outside the room used for donations in the back of Dream Works.

After meeting a couple in Dec. 2021 in a similar situation as she had been in, she approached several of Foundation Church’s pastors to organize their first blood drive, which took place on July 6 of this year to honor Will Pope.

“The goal of each blood drive is to collect blood, bring our community together and educate donors or potential donors of the importance of blood and its components,” says Radford. “Three people can potentially be saved with one pint of blood that is donated by a single person.”

At the Nov. 2 blood drive for Emma, 9 units (pints) of power reds and 23 units (pints) of whole blood were collected. 11 donors were deferred which means they were unable to donate. Donor health is always taken seriously, so donors can be deferred for reasons such as their iron being too low or not being hydrated enough. Though they were unable to donate, Radford still expresses her gratitude to them, saying that “they took the time out of their busy schedule and attempted to donate.”

She would also like to recognize those who collected the blood during the event. Health professionals such as Coco Winn-Harris are crucial to the treatment of patients who need blood products, as well as the safety and comfort of donors.

Radford also wants to highlight White Lake Church, which also held a blood drive on the very same day. They collected 22 units of blood.

Together, these two blood drives collected 54 units of blood, which could be used to help as many as 162 people!

Tracey Radford would like to invite anyone interested to contact her about their next blood drive in Feb. 2023. “I would love to honor anyone who would like to be or if someone had a family or friend that would like to be remembered,” said Radford.“Everyone knows blood is important to us, though it is something we do not analyze on a daily basis unless we are living what can be a nightmare.”

She hopes that other organizations will join the effort to educate our community and give back to people with illnesses.

Emma Melvin was released from the hospital on Nov. 2, the very day of her blood drive!

If you’re upset that you missed the opportunity to give, worry not! Hickory Grove Baptist Church is holding a blood drive on Dec. 1. It will be from noon to 5 p.m. and will be held in the Family Life Center, located at 6414 Center Road in Bladenboro.