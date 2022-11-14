Those experiencing homeless may be living without shelter, which makes items to help keep warm during winter months crucial.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The 9th Annual Roger’s Wish blanket drive was a success once again this year.

More than 75 donations of items such as blankets, sleeping bags, and other winter wear items were received to go to those less fortunate in honor of Roger Grunder, who passed away in 2013.

This year’s donations were distributed at the Bladen County Library on Nov. 4 by Jeffrey Bryan of White Oak and Roger’s father, Roger Lee Grunder of Elizabethtown.

The organizers of this year’s event would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who donated generously to this beloved annual event. They would also like to express their appreciation to the staff at Bladen County Public Library for all of their assistance with the collection drive.

Roger lived homeless for 19 years before he passed and it was his dream to help others who may be homeless to be able to stay warm during the winter months. 44 percent of America’s homeless population is unsheltered and approximately 700 people die annually from hypothermia and exposure.

Roger lost his life in a car accident three weeks into the first Roger’s Wish project, but it was carried on his memory by those who knew and loved him.

Even though he is no longer with us, Roger’s Wish continues to spread his legacy and care for others throughout Bladen County and North Carolina.