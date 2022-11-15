WHITE OAK — Bladen County Communications received a 911 call this morning around 5 a.m. reporting shots fired on Tatum and Monroe Lane.

Bladen County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and found two deceased males, who have been identified as Willford Robinson Jr., 46 of White Oak, and Josey Rodriguez, 41 of White Oak.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case as a homicide and asks that anyone with information about the incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.