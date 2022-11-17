Angie Moore will use the funds from her award to foster a life-long passion for learning in her students.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three Bladen County Schools teachers have received Bright Ideas grant awards from Four County Electric Membership Corporation.

Jenna Jones, the media specialist at Plain View Primary School, was awarded $2,000 for her proposal, Readers are Leaders. Jones is focused on having a collection of books that reflects her school’s demographic, as well as books that are interesting to her students. “When students are excited about books, they will read them,” says Jones. Plain View Primary will be receiving $2,000 worth of exciting new library books!

Sabrina Sasser, a second-grade teacher at Dublin Primary School, was awarded $1,997.77 for her STEAM Outdoor Centers Support Social Emotional Development proposal. This award will provide the funding to implement high-interest, and engaging STEAM activities in an outdoor learning area. The new outdoor STEAM center will provide students with cooperative activities that not only focus on grade-level standards but also support social, emotional, and oral language development. “Through this new center, our students will benefit from working in peer groups—navigating shared experiences, communication and leadership skills,” says Sasser. “These are all essential for the success of our future leaders.”

Angie Moore, an Exceptional Children teacher at Elizabethtown Middle School, was awarded $1,129.77 for her proposal, A Life of Learning. The award will be used to purchase a circuit machine so students will be able to make items to sell at the school. “This process will teach our students creative, computer, and planning skills,” says Moore. “This will also provide life skills and the opportunity for our students to practice interacting with customers, collecting money, and making change.”

Since Bright Ideas began in 1994, Four County has contributed more than $500,000 to local teachers in Bladen, Duplin, Pender, Sampson, Columbus, and Onslow counties. “We are grateful for the partnerships and support opportunities like the Bright Ideas Grant program provide our students,” said Dr. Jason Atkinson, Superintendent, Bladen County Schools. “Our teachers have incredible ideas to help make learning engaging and successful for students—we can’t wait to see these projects ‘come to life.’”