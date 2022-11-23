Closure in Clarkton will start Nov. 28

CLARKTON – N.C. 211 (West Green Street) in downtown Clarkton will close next week, due to a failing drainage pipe underneath that will be replaced.

The circular concrete pipe has deteriorating joints and is causing damage to the pavement, so State Transportation maintenance workers will replace it next week. There will be a signed detour to direct through traffic onto U.S. 701 Bypass and U.S. 701 Business; these two roads intersect a mile to the north.

The closure begins on Monday at 8 a.m. Weather permitting, crews hope to complete the work by the end of the week on Dec. 2.

