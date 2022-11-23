ELIZABETHTOWN — Isaiah 58:10 states “If you pour yourself out for the hungry and satisfy the desire of the afflicted, then shall your light rise in the darkness and your gloom be as the noonday.”

An annual survey by Farm Bureau revealed that the cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is up 20 percent this year. This is unsurprising as inflation takes a toll on families across the country. Low-income families, especially those with children, may struggle more than usual to provide a filling Thanksgiving dinner.

One in five adults reported experiencing food insecurity this year meaning they were unable to secure sufficient amounts of food for themselves or at least one other family member. Reported as one in 10 adults in 2020, it is becoming increasingly difficult for American citizens to adequately feed their loved ones. Food banks are also experiencing shortages this holiday season with some resorting to giving families chicken in place of turkey.

The members of Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, however, are feeling their light rise after they transported 100 Thanksgiving baskets to schools across Bladen County.

Previously identified by school administrators, households in need picked their baskets up at the appropriate local school on Tuesday. Baskets provided by Baldwin Branch contained everything needed to make a full and bountiful Thanksgiving meal. Families who received baskets were provided with stove top dressing, rice, sweet potatoes, boxes of macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread, cake mix, a can of icing, sugar, kool-aid, cans of gravy, cranberry sauce, and a frozen turkey.

Pastor Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin and the Baldwin Branch Missionary Church family desire that everyone has an exuberant and blissful Thanksgiving.