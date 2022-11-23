ELIZABETHTOWN — On Sept. 9 of this year, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a parcel of land that was sold without permission from the legal owner. Reports by the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. Board members stated that a parcel of land owned by their organization had been fraudulently deeded to another member of the community.

Kevin Heath Todd has already been charged by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office for falsely representing himself as the Treasurer of the Board and selling the parcel of land to another community member. According to information released by the Sheriff’s Office, an additional suspect has been identified following further investigation into the case. Shane Charleston Todd, 52 of Bladenboro, was arrested on Monday and was charged with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.

S. Todd received a $20,000 unsecured bond following his arrest for the aforementioned felony charges.