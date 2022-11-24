CLARKTON — A Bladen County deputy was on a routine patrol in the US 701 area of Clarkton on Saturday when they witnessed a vehicle with a fake registration number plate. During the stop, the deputy noticed a 3-year-old child, as well as what appeared to be narcotics.

The driver, identified as Kenneth Earl Johnson, was asked to exit the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. While attempting to evade police, the deputy reportedly observed Johnson discarding narcotics. The deputy was able to detain Johnson and take him into custody, as well as recover the discarded narcotics.

Johnson was charged with manufacturing a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, selling or distributing marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place to manufacture a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

A secured bond of $20,000 was set for Johnson.