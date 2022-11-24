ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team served an outstanding warrant for arrest on Monday for Majuan Dalen Mckoy, 20 of Elizabethtown.

According to information given by police, McKoy was located and arrested in Elizabethtown. The outstanding warrants resulted from a previous interaction McKoy had with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team where it was discovered that he was in possession of several illegal controlled substances.

When trying to identify him, McKoy provided law enforcement with false information about who he was. During the investigation, McKoy’s true identity was ascertained and confirmed, leading to charges of felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, simple possession of schedule II controlled substances, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious information to a law enforcement officer, and probation violation be brought against him.

McKoy was taken to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was held under a $45,000.00 bond. Identity theft charges are also expected.