DUBLIN – Every semester, Bladen Community College recognizes full-time students for outstanding academic achievement. Students who have maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the term are named to the President’s List—students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average or above for the term are named to the Vice President’s List. The students who made the President’s List and the Vice President’s List are as follows:
President’s List
Rodney Baldwin
MacKenzie Johnson
Victoria Nealy
Luke Barber
Selen Jones
Robin Novak
Raffeal Bradley
Jody King
Michael Osborne
Alyssa Branch
Daniel Kinlaw
Ian Pait
Karson Carroll
Austin Lennon
Karli Priest
Tucker Carroll
Kiera Lewis
Dyiamon Robinson
Charlotte Clark
Andrew Lin
Ana Roblero Perez
Dalton Davis
Kirsten Locklear
Fabiola Sandoval Barrios
James Davis
Tristen Locklear
Alexis Sherrill
Andrew Dowd
Josiah Lucero
MacKenzie Singletary
Beverly Elliott
Alexandria McKoy
Haleigh Smith
Jake Futrell
Abigail McLaughlin
Kory Smith
Shamaria Graham-Jackson
Natricia Mitchell
Erica Sweat
Jordan Hester
Shaneque Mitchell
Madilyn Walters
Danita Hunt
Vincent Morris
Kenneth William
Vice President’s List
Daniel Arellano
Samuell Hernandez-Velasquez
Sequoria Murray
Ashley Argueta Martinez
Beth Hester
Wadeyn Norris
Lisa Atkinson
Katherine Hester
Eric Osborne
Matthew Beard
Mikayla Hester
Randy Perez Sanchez
Kimberly Beavers
Annagrey Heustess
Leonardo Ponce
Brianna Berry
Chivone Highsmith
Ramon Ponce
Evangelos Boussias
Baylee Hilliard
Ashley Powers
Maegan Burney
Kimberly Hoagland
Eriana Ripley
Hugh Clark
Amber Hogue
Jafet Robles
Autumn Cousin
Ian Hursey
Ashlyn Ronzio
Carol Davis
Julianne Hursey
Aeryn Russ
Nadia Diaz Deleon
Ashley Jones
John Russ
Catherine Dowless
Kala Lewis
Iydaisha Sampson
Casey Evans
Mercedes Locklear
Mindy Shamblin
Molly Evans
Patience Locklear
Sherry Smith
Pembe Evans
Milaya Lucero
Keiara Stacker
Shakerah Feagins
Virginia Ludlum
Michal Stalnaker
Lydia Foster
Penny McCown
Nathan Swain
Divine Gardner
Jair McElveen
Amanda Taylor
Kelsey Graham
Riley McIntyre
Lucas Terry
Daniel Gustafson
Trinity Meares
Jonathan Valenzuela
Hunter Guyton
Landon Merritt
Shawneque Whittington
Joshah Hall
Jorcahel Monroy
Lacy Young
Anahilee Hernandez Cruz
