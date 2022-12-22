DUBLIN – Every semester, Bladen Community College recognizes full-time students for outstanding academic achievement. Students who have maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the term are named to the President’s List—students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average or above for the term are named to the Vice President’s List. The students who made the President’s List and the Vice President’s List are as follows:

President’s List

Rodney Baldwin

MacKenzie Johnson

Victoria Nealy

Luke Barber

Selen Jones

Robin Novak

Raffeal Bradley

Jody King

Michael Osborne

Alyssa Branch

Daniel Kinlaw

Ian Pait

Karson Carroll

Austin Lennon

Karli Priest

Tucker Carroll

Kiera Lewis

Dyiamon Robinson

Charlotte Clark

Andrew Lin

Ana Roblero Perez

Dalton Davis

Kirsten Locklear

Fabiola Sandoval Barrios

James Davis

Tristen Locklear

Alexis Sherrill

Andrew Dowd

Josiah Lucero

MacKenzie Singletary

Beverly Elliott

Alexandria McKoy

Haleigh Smith

Jake Futrell

Abigail McLaughlin

Kory Smith

Shamaria Graham-Jackson

Natricia Mitchell

Erica Sweat

Jordan Hester

Shaneque Mitchell

Madilyn Walters

Danita Hunt

Vincent Morris

Kenneth William

Vice President’s List

Daniel Arellano

Samuell Hernandez-Velasquez

Sequoria Murray

Ashley Argueta Martinez

Beth Hester

Wadeyn Norris

Lisa Atkinson

Katherine Hester

Eric Osborne

Matthew Beard

Mikayla Hester

Randy Perez Sanchez

Kimberly Beavers

Annagrey Heustess

Leonardo Ponce

Brianna Berry

Chivone Highsmith

Ramon Ponce

Evangelos Boussias

Baylee Hilliard

Ashley Powers

Maegan Burney

Kimberly Hoagland

Eriana Ripley

Hugh Clark

Amber Hogue

Jafet Robles

Autumn Cousin

Ian Hursey

Ashlyn Ronzio

Carol Davis

Julianne Hursey

Aeryn Russ

Nadia Diaz Deleon

Ashley Jones

John Russ

Catherine Dowless

Kala Lewis

Iydaisha Sampson

Casey Evans

Mercedes Locklear

Mindy Shamblin

Molly Evans

Patience Locklear

Sherry Smith

Pembe Evans

Milaya Lucero

Keiara Stacker

Shakerah Feagins

Virginia Ludlum

Michal Stalnaker

Lydia Foster

Penny McCown

Nathan Swain

Divine Gardner

Jair McElveen

Amanda Taylor

Kelsey Graham

Riley McIntyre

Lucas Terry

Daniel Gustafson

Trinity Meares

Jonathan Valenzuela

Hunter Guyton

Landon Merritt

Shawneque Whittington

Joshah Hall

Jorcahel Monroy

Lacy Young

Anahilee Hernandez Cruz

