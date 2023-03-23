BLADEN COUNTY — Beginning next week, the Bladen Journal will include a page of the week’s most relevant headlines and articles in Friday’s edition.

Additionally, the Bladen Journal website has been updated to include an En Español section which will be updated with the stories from the physical edition of the paper, as well as additional articles that couldn’t fit in the paper.

The Bladen Journal will be partnering with Bladen Community College to bring our county’s news to Bladen’s Hispanic and Latino communities.

We are very excited to have Iliana Sarmiento with Bladen Community College translating the articles as it is no secret that things get lost easily in Google translation.

The goal of including these sections is to ensure that all residents of Bladen County are included and have access to information about the things going on in the area. It is our hope that this will bring our community closer together and provide a service to an entire community that contributes to the success of Bladen.

Bladen Community College is currently in the process of providing more programs and assistance to underserved communities in the area, and one of the things discussed was how to increase awareness in Bladen’s Spanish-speaking community of the resources available. The Bladen Journal is hoping to help by giving Hispanic and Latino residents a space to receive the news in their native language.

This step will not only allow them to better understand the things happening in Bladen County but will allow them to utilize the many resources that are available to them and other Bladen residents.

“This is so exciting and a strong outreach to this Latino community is so important, and we truly appreciate the support,” said Sondra Guyton with Bladen Community College.