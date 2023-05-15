Attendees were treated to free snacks such as popcorn, funnel cakes, lemonade, and cotton candy.

Graduates were able to unwind and bond with loved ones over some really fun inflatable games.

Graduating with honors, this student poses for her photo with college officials.

Graduates were able to unwind and bond with loved ones over some really fun inflatable games.

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College celebrated one of its biggest graduating classes on Friday with a post-ceremony festival.

Over 300 graduates and their loved ones flocked to the campus to commemorate their accomplishments.

Music could be heard on every inch of the campus as the DJ played happy, upbeat hits that everyone could enjoy and dance to. There were inflatable games and free snacks such as popcorn, funnel cakes, cotton candy, and lemonade.

Set up at various spots around campus were beautifully designed balloon props that grads and their families could pose in front of with volunteers sitting by to take photos if needed.

Graduates also had the opportunity to take photos with BCC President, Dr. Amanda “Mandi” Lee.

The Bladen Community College Class of 2023 consisted of 324 graduates. The breakdown is as follows:

Curriculum – 240 students

Adult High School – 10 students

High School Equivalency – 16 students

Workforce Development Credential (96 hours or more) – 58 students

As these numbers demonstrate, BCC is working tirelessly to provide resources for self-improvement to Bladen residents of all demographics.

BCC provides the opportunity for high school students to begin earning college credit. Students can even graduate with their high school diploma and their Associate’s degree at the same time.

As is the case with many community colleges, BCC offers a simpler way for parents, grandparents, and other adults past the typical college age to get a career-changing degree or certification. The assistance provided to non-traditional students is one of the many advantages of pursuing higher education at Bladen Community College.

Regarding the financial aspect of attending college, BCC has many resources available to assist prospective students in being able to attend. They also are working on programs that will provide childcare services for parents and guardians taking evening classes at the college.

It is clear to anybody who may be watching that Bladen Community College is working diligently to provide innovative solutions to the issues faced by county residents. They also seem to be taking into account the varying issues faced by different demographics and being mindful of those things when creating their solutions.

Visit www.bladencc.edu for more information about Bladen Community College’s services, resources, programs, courses, and events.