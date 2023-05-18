BLADEN COUNTY — A constant battle for Bladen County is the fight against drug abuse. A recent Bladen Journal article detailed the ways in which drug usage has spiked in the area since 2019, and now the Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force is warning against two legal drugs commonly found in gas stations. Since they are able to be purchased legally, Za Za Capsules and Kratom are often believed to be safe for consumption, but experts warn that may not be the case.

The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force has issued a set of tips for parents and community members to educate about the potential negative effects of Za Za Capsules and Kratom.

1. Za Za capsules and Kratom may be found in local gas stations and stores with dietary supplement displays.

2. Although Za Za capsules and Kratom are legal, they may not be safe.

3. Reports say Za Za capsules and Kratom are highly addictive.

4. Some claim the supplements help with chronic pain, promote alertness, stimulate brain function, and even fight addiction. However, medical professionals are warning the public not to use these drugs. The FDA has not approved them, and there is no proof in the supportive claims of these drugs.

5. The drugs do not show up on routine drug screenings.

6. Misuses of these substances look similar to opioid misuse; once addicted, users will spend a lot of time trying to find more drugs.

7. According to the United States Department of Justice, effects on the body from misusing these drugs include nausea, itching, sweating, dry mouth, constipation, increased urination, tachycardia, and vomiting. Some people have also experienced anorexia, insomnia, hepatotoxicity, seizure, and hallucinations.

Help is available for those in Bladen County who are struggling with addiction and substance misuse. Rev. Kincy Barrow, Director of Southeastern Carolina Crossroads, has noted that Celebrate Recovery is offered at Elizabethtown Baptist Church from 6-8 p.m. every Thursday. Anyone battling addiction and wanting to make positive life changes is welcome to attend every week. Dinner is served to attendees, and then small groups gather to provide support from people who deal with the same issues, as well as to help break negative cycles and address the need to end each addiction or bad habit. The church is located at 1800 W. Broad Street in Elizabethtown.

“Sadly, most of us know someone who struggles with addiction,” stated Dr. Duncan. “We need to hear the ideas to defeat addiction…” Those who struggle with addiction, their families, faith-based organizations, community members, community organizations, media, and policymakers are all invited to attend the task force meetings.

The next meeting of the Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force is scheduled at the Bladen County Health Department at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.