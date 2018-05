Krehnbrink Krehnbrink

MOORESVILLE — Janey Krehnbrink, of Pine Lake Prepartory in Mooresville, has been selected for Governor’s School at Salem College.

Being selected for Governor’s School is an honor given to rising seniors who have demonstrated academic excellence.

Krehnbrink is the daughter of Bradley and Marci Krehnbrink of Mooresville. She is the grandaughter of James H. and Genevieve Allen Martin (formerly of Tar Heel) of Salisbury.