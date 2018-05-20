Bladen County Schools offering free summer meals

ELIZABETHTOWN — With the end of the school year in sight, many parents are busy trying to figure out what to do with their children when they will have all day free. Some, however, may be worrying about how they will feed their children all day or about the increased cost of having children at home all day.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in conjunction with Bladen County Schools, offers help.

The Bladen County Schools Seamless Summer Feeding Program provides free meals to children and youth under the age of 18. Meals are free and nutritious and are aimed at making sure no child goes hungry and that children continue to grow and learn during summer vacation.

From June 18 to July 31, free breakfast and lunch will be available at Elizabethtown Middle School, Bladenboro Middle School, and West Bladen High School. Hot, nutritious, and free meals will be available from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Monday through Thursday during the six weeks of the program. Bladen County Schools Child Nutrition Director Amy Stanley recently told the Healthy Bladen Collaborative the program at West Bladen High School may remain open through the remainder of summer vacation.

The Feeding Program is available not only for families, but also to organizations. As long as child care or daycare centers do not operate under the Child and Adult Care Feeding Program, they — along with organizations like summer camps, vacation Bible schools, athletic camps, community center programs, summer enrichment or Parks and Recreation programs, or any other activity that provides meals or snacks to children under the age of 18 — are eligible to receive free feed through the Seamless Summer Feeding Program.

For additional information on obtaining free meals or snacks, or to participate in the program, contact Amy Stanley at Bladen County Schools’ central office at 910-862-4136.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.