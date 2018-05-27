BCC, Opioid Task Force offering free CPR classes

DUBLIN – Bladen Community College is teaming up with the Bladen County Opioid Task Force to offer free first aid classes for those interested in battling the opioid epidemic on the front lines.

“This is a commitment from the (Bladen Community College) instructors, and the volunteer fire stations will be lending equipment,” Bladen Community College Vice President for Workforce and Continuing Education Sondra Guyton explained to the task force Thursday evening at BCC.

The two organizations are pairing up to offer CPR classes free … from anything.

“When I say free, there’s no registration fee, and anyone can take the classes — there’s no age requirement,” Guyton informed guests.

While people of any age are able to enroll in the class, obtaining a CPR card is separate from the class and requires passing a test and paying for the card.

“Otherwise, a child can take the class,” said Guyton.

The partners are hoping the effort will prepare Bladen County residents who may be on the front lines with opioid addicts. A large number of panel members and guests at the opioid forum at which Guyton announced the initiative were people who were formerly addicted to opioids, and Guyton said their testimonies bore witness to the need for classes such as the ones being offered.

“You can tell from the testimonies (Thursday) evening there are times when you need to know how to do this,” she remarked. “We’re pleased the college is partnering to make it available.”

The first of the courses will take place Saturday, June 2, at the Bladenboro Volunteer Fire Department.

“We already have some scheduled, but we’re not limited to those few,” Guyton commented. “If you have a location or need in the community for a specific time, and you can get a group of people together, believe me, we will do our very best to make that happen.

“I hope we can train hundreds of people,” she added.

To schedule a free CPR class or to find out additional information, contact Guyton at Bladen Community College at 910-879-5634.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.