Habitat CEO tenders her resignation

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity recently announced that Tammy Laurence resigned as chief executive officer to focus on her specialization in community and economic development after five years at the helm. Her last day is June 29.

“In the last five years, the Habitat team and I have laid a strong foundation of new programs and strategies that address the needs for affordable housing in our community,” said Laurence. “There is no doubt what we have done together has improved the lives of many families, and (we) feel strongly about leaving the next phases of development to fresh ideas.

“I have seen the construction of over 20 homes; worked with City government through an historic public/private partnership; and shed many tears of joy for the partner families who make their dreams of homeownership a reality,” she added.” I am confident a new leader will maintain the momentum, and support this amazing team.”

Laurence will soon complete her graduate studies in public administration at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a concentration in community and economic development, and will focus on creating better communities and opportunities for families with low to moderate income. Laurence says she has loved her work with FAHFH, which she feels was a calling to help families know the joys of a better life through affordable homeownership with Habitat for Humanity.

Under Laurence’s leadership, FAHFH has gone from building a handful of homes a year with an operating budget of $600,000 to building entire neighborhoods, neighborhood revitalization, rapid disaster response, and increasing the budget to more than $5,000,000. Laurence credits the success to great partnerships with churches, corporations, local government, and volunteers.

“We at Habitat have worked really hard, and I am ready for a couple of months off as I finish my graduate work, and seek God’s guidance as to what He has planned next for me,” Laurence said.