Ammon gearing up for Blueberry Festival

AMMON – It’s blueberry season once again, and in Bladen County, that means the folks in Ammon are preparing the community for the annual festival celebrating one of Bladen County’s premiere industries.

In its 23rd year, the Ammon Blueberry Festival will kick off, as usual, with the pancake breakfast held at the Ammon Fire Department. Serving of the blueberry or plain pancakes, sausage, coffee, orange juice, or milk begins at 6:30 a.m. and lasts until 9:30 a.m. Donations are accepted, and proceeds benefit the Ammon Fire Department. Hailed as a time for the community rather than a fundraiser, the breakfast usually profits the department approximately $1,000 for the nearly 400 plates that are normally sold.

At 10 a.m. the parade through Ammon will begin, and organizers are hoping for a good turnout. Expected to last approximately 30 minutes, the parade will begin on Old Fayetteville Road, turn right onto U.S. 242, and end at the Ammon Community Center. Given the election year, plenty of candidates are expected to participate, as well as a variety of businesses, beauty queens, antique cars and trucks, marching bands, clowns and other entertainers, motorcyle clubs, dance troupes, civic organizations, and emergency vehicles. Last year, some of the entrants looped back around and made another pass by the excited viewers.

Following the parade, the official opening ceremony will be held, followed by the annual auction of a flat of blueberries. A jovial time, the auction usually ends with a community leader winning the fruit for upwards of $100.

Vendors will have a variety of offerings, including crafts, handmade furniture, candles, soaps, handbags, jewelry, landscaping plants and yard art, handmade wreaths and bows, clothing, and kitchenware.

All the while, local talent will be providing entertainment, and an antique and classic car and truck cruise-in and show will be taking place.

The Ammon Blueberry Festival will be held Saturday, June 2.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.