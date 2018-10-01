Cycle NC route includes Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — The 2018 Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” started Sunday and will wind its way through here on Friday.

More than 900 cyclists are expected to participate this year. The route began in Black Mountain, and will have come through Morgantown, Mooresville, Archdale, Southern Pines, Dunn, Clinton and Roseboro before arriving in Bladen County.

The trip ends at Oak Island on Satuday.

Riders average better than 60 miles a day.

Because of the impact of Hurricane Florence, some of the overnight lodging in Elizabethtown will be assisted by Sampson County, including auto transportation between Elizabethtown and Clinton.

Cycle NC is not a race; rather, it is a leisure ride along country roads with minimal traffic. North Carolina Amateur Sports is the hosting nonprofit.