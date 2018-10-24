CHURCH CALENDAR

Oct. 27

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportation and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is located at 4047 N.C. 242 South, Elizabethtown.

Oct. 28

• Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, of Council, will be celebrating its annual Birthday Rally at 3:30 pm. Elder Larry McLean and St. Mary United Holy Church of Atkinson will be the guest. Everyone is invited. Rev. Carl A. Smith is the pastor.

Oct. 30-Nov. 1

• Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church, 16920 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, has Fall Revival. The pastor for the celebration event will be Robert Williams, of the House of Mercy Ministries in Whiteville. All are invited.

Nov. 3

• Pastor Kevin L. Joyner Sr. of Kevin Joyner & Men of Standard and minister of music at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating his second anniversary along with MOS at the Waccamaw Association Building, 600 Pine Log Road, Whiteville. Doors open at 6 p.m., program at 7 p.m. Donations are $10. Vendors are welcomed and should call 910-840-6786 for information. Rev. Joyner is pastor of River Of Life Outreach Center, Chadbourn.

Nov. 4

• Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, of Council, will be having Harvest Day at 11 a.m. The pastor, Rev. Carl A. Smith, will bring the morning message. There will be no afternoon service. Everyone is invited.

• Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church, 16920 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, will have the anniversary of their Senior Choir. All are invited.

April 2019

• Bladen Union Baptist Church, 2224 Bladen Union Church Road, is planning its 160th anniversary celebration for April 2019. Anyone with stories, history, photos or memorabilia is encouraged to contact Pastor Gary Lucas at 910-474-2373.

OUT OF COUNTY

None submitted.

ONGOING

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sundays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter, 315 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, and Barbers Inn, 410 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is accepting registration for 2-, 3- and 4-year-old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins. Corporate prayer takes place on Saturday mornings from 6:15-6:30 a.m.