College receives state grant money

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is among more than 30 community colleges receiving money through the $1.8 million Finish Line Grants program, a news release says.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the grants to help the colleges as they face unforeseen financial emergencies. The program ses $7 million in federal funds to help students pay for transportation, housing, medical needs, dependent care or other financial emergencies that students face through no fault of their own.

“Finish Line Grants are enabling community college students to stay on track to finish their studies,” said Peter Hans, president of the North Carolina Community College System. “Many of our students are of modest means and often from first-generation college-going families. This support provides them the opportunity to overcome obstacles and pursue their dreams.”

“The new Finish Line Grants program is instrumental in helping a wider range of students get the support they need,” said Dr. John D. Hauser, president of Carteret Community College. “This program is a key element in building our workforce. Our commitment to develop and maintain a strong workforce helps attract companies to Carteret County. Recently, we have identified students who need financial help in order to complete their degrees. Especially after Hurricane Florence, the Finish Line Grants program is imperative in helping these students achieve their educational goals.”