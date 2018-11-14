CHURCH CALENDAR

Editor’s note: Submit faith-related events to to news@bladenjournal.com. Deadline is Wednesday at noon.

* * *

Nov. 24

Saint James AME Zion Church, 16297 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, hosts the Shipman Memorial Scholarship evening starting at 5 p.m. Master of ceremonies will be Eliya Taron Best, great-grandson of William Dewey Shipman Sr. and Zenah Mae Clarida Shipman. Special guests are the Rev. Victor Singletary, pastor of Round Branch Baptist Church in Bladenboro, and his church’s choir. Donations should be made payable to St. James AME Zion Church/Shipman Scholarship Fund, and mailed to Shipman Scholarship Fund, 28 Tart Road, Clarkton, 28433. Names to appear in the contributors page of the program are due by Nov. 17. The Rev. Viola L. Freeman is pastor. All are invited.

April 2019

• Bladen Union Baptist Church, 2224 Bladen Union Church Road, is planning its 160th anniversary celebration for April 2019. Anyone with stories, history, photos or memorabilia is encouraged to contact Pastor Gary Lucas at 910-474-2373.

OUT OF COUNTY

ONGOING

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sundays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter, 315 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, and Barbers Inn, 410 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is accepting registration for 2-, 3- and 4-year-old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins. Corporate prayer takes place on Saturday mornings from 6:15-6:30 a.m.