Church calendar

Editor’s note: Submit faith-related events to to news@bladenjournal.com. Deadline is Wednesday at noon.

* * *

Dec. 9

• Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church, 16920 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, and the Rev. Donald Thompson will celebrate Senior Citizen Day during the 11 a.m. worship service. All seniors, 60 and older, are asked to be present for recognition and to wear red for the occasion. All are invited.

• Center Road Baptist Church, 2484 Center Road in Bladenboro, will have its Christmas Cantata at the 11 a.m. service. All are invited.

Dec. 16

• Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church, 16920 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, and the Rev. Donald Thompson will celebrate with a Christmas program immediately following the 11 a.m. worship service. All are invited.

• Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown, presents its Christmas cantata, “King of Kings.” Presentations are at the 11 a.m. worship service and at 7:30 p.m. All are invited.

• Pleasant Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1437 East Arcadia Road in Riegelwood, will have its To God Be The Glory trial sermon at 3 p.m. All are invited.

• Center Road Baptist Church, 2484 Center Road in Bladenboro, will have its Christmas Cantata at the 6 p.m. service. All are invited.

Dec. 19

• Center Road Baptist Church, 2484 Center Road in Bladenboro, will have its children and youth Christmas drama at 7 p.m. All are invited.

Dec. 30

• Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church, 16920 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, and the Rev. Donald Thompson will celebrate birthdays for the months of October, November and December. All are invited.

Dec. 31

• Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church, 16920 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, and the Rev. Donald Thompson will spearhead the Watch Night Service starting at 10:30 p.m. with a candle light march. The message from Thompson is scheduled for midnight.

April 2019

• Bladen Union Baptist Church, 2224 Bladen Union Church Road, is planning its 160th anniversary celebration for April 2019. Anyone with stories, history, photos or memorabilia is encouraged to contact Pastor Gary Lucas at 910-474-2373.

OUT OF COUNTY

None submitted.

ONGOING

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sundays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter, 315 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, and Barbers Inn, 410 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is accepting registration for 2-, 3- and 4-year-old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins. Corporate prayer takes place on Saturday mornings from 6:15-6:30 a.m.