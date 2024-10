ELIZABETHTOWN — Trinity United Methodist Church’s men will host an oyster roast Jan. 10.

The annual event is at the church activities building, with seatings at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased from members of the Methodist Men, the church office, Bladen Builders Supply and Dickerson’s Pharmacy.

The menu will include boiled shrimp and clam chowder in addition to oysters.