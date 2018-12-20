Editor’s note: Submit faith-related events to to news@www.bladenjournal.com. Deadline is Wednesday at noon.

Dec. 21

• Beth Car Presbyterian Church, in Tar Heel, will be holding a Longest Night Service at 6:30 p.m. It is a candlelight service of healing and hope. Many have suffered personal losses whether it be a death of a loved one, loss of a job or military deployment. All are invited.

Dec. 23

• Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 6414 Center Road in Bladenboro, presents its adult choir cantata “Changed by a Baby Boy” at 11 a.m. Arranged and orchestrated by the Grammy and Dove award-winning Lari Goss, who brings his inimitable style to this southern gospel-flavored musical. All are invited.

Dec. 30

• Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church, 16920 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, and the Rev. Donald Thompson will celebrate birthdays for the months of October, November and December. All are invited.

Dec. 31

• Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church, 16920 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, and the Rev. Donald Thompson will spearhead the Watch Night Service starting at 10:30 p.m. with a candle light march. The message from Thompson is scheduled for midnight.

Jan. 10

• Trinity United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown, hosts an oyster roast at the church activities building, with seatings at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets $50 each, available from members of the Methodist Men, the church office, Bladen Builders Supply and Dickerson’s Pharmacy. The menu will include boiled shrimp and clam chowder in addition to oysters.

April 2019

• Bladen Union Baptist Church, 2224 Bladen Union Church Road, is planning its 160th anniversary celebration for April 2019. Anyone with stories, history, photos or memorabilia is encouraged to contact Pastor Gary Lucas at 910-474-2373.

OUT OF COUNTY

Dec. 23

• Victory Baptist Church, 2012 S. Madison St., Whiteville, 6 p.m. Christmas Eve service. Traditional Christmas hymns, candle light service; special music; nursery provided. More information is available by calling 91-642-3500.

ONGOING

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sundays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter, 315 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, and Barbers Inn, 410 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is accepting registration for 2-, 3- and 4-year-old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins. Corporate prayer takes place on Saturday mornings from 6:15-6:30 a.m.