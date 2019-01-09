COUNCIL — A celebration the week before the Super Bowl will be held at Shady Grove AME Zion Church.

The inauguaral Pre-Super Bowl Celebration is Jan. 27, to begin with tailgating immediately following the 11 a.m. worship service. The church plans for this to become an annual event the week between the NFL semifinals and the Super Bowl, which this year is Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a favorite team jersey, T-shirt or color scheme. There will be food, fellowship, fun and games.

Shady Grove is at 1060 Microwave Tower Road in Council. For more information, call the church office at 910-645-2049, or Glenn McKoy at 910-645-4020, or the Rev. Wendy L. McKoy at 910-840-6063.