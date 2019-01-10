HIGH POINT — James Lewis still remembers how cute that girl was that used to walk past his house every day to get to her family’s mailbox.

“I felt like she’d be a good wife for me,” the 89-year-old High Point man says, “and she was.”

Boy, was she. In an era when some marriages don’t last 70 minutes, James and Emma Lewis have been married 70 years — Dec. 20 marked the couple’s 70th anniversary — and their family and friends hosted a party for them.

“If you had told me we’d be married for 70 years, I would’ve said no way,” says Emma, 87. “I didn’t think I would be living this long.”

She was wrong. They’re at 70 years now and working on the 71st.

The Lewises met in the mid-1940s, when they were young teenagers living on the same road in Roseboro. When Emma made her daily walk past James’ house to get to the mailbox, he took notice — and she took notice of him, too.

“I thought he was very good-looking,” she says. “He used to tease me and say that I would go to the mailbox two or three times every day.”

And, of course, she good-naturedly points out that he was obviously watching for her if he was able to keep count of her visits to the mailbox.

Emma figures she was about 13 at the time, and the two began dating when she was 15. When they decided to tie the knot, Emma was only 17 — and barely 17, at that, by less than two weeks — and James was 19.

“My mom had to sign for me to get married,” Emma recalls. “My dad wouldn’t sign for me — he said I was too young to get married.”

They married on a Monday, Dec. 20, 1948, at a parsonage in neighboring Clinton, because — as Emma tells it — “Roseboro is such a little bitty town, I doubt they even had a justice of the peace there.” It was a small wedding — James’ two sisters were the only witnesses — and there was no honeymoon.

In fact, as soon as the wedding was over, the young newlyweds hit the ground running.

“We got married, and then we came back and stopped and got us a hamburger, and then she had to go to play practice at church,” James says. “We went from there and spent our first night with my mama and daddy and brothers and sisters.”

They stayed through Christmas, and then they came to High Point, where James had already moved a year earlier to take a job in a hosiery mill. He later would work in the furniture industry and then with a fence company. Emma kept children in the couple’s home for a few years, then took a job in a textile plant, and later went into nursing. They had four children (one of whom has died), eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Throughout their 70 years together, the Lewises learned how to make their marriage not only survive, but thrive.

“I have to say, he wanted to be the boss,” Emma says. “He wanted to be the man of the house.”

James grins.

“You know what I tell her?” he says. “I tell her that when she’s here, she’s the boss, and when she’s not here, I’m the boss. We’ve worked together and gotten along.”

That’s one of their secrets to making a marriage last — the daily give and take of working together. They also caution against going into too much debt, because of the strain it can put on a marriage, and they say their faith has sustained them throughout their marriage.

“I would say having God in your life is one of the best things you can do,” Emma says.

James agrees.

“We’re just thankful we’ve been able to live together all these years and are still living together,” he says. “We thank the good Lord for giving us all the extra time that we didn’t realize we were going to have together — we’re very thankful for it.”