Baldwin Branch, Elizabethtown Presbyterian choirs will sing together

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Rev. Jerrod Lowery will bring the message this year at the annual Martin Luther King Day event at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Broad St.

Lowery was called as the general presbyter/stated clerk in August by the Presbytery of Coastal Carolina.

The event, annual for better than a decade, will include hot dogs and chili. It begins about 1 p.m., after the annual downtown parade that steps off at 11 a.m.

Music will come from a cooperative choir to include Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church and Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church.