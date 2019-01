ELIZABETHTOWN — The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday.

The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open 10 a.m. to noon.

Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry.

Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.