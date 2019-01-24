Faith calendar

Editor’s note: Submit faith-related events to to news@bladenjournal.com. Deadline is Wednesday at noon.

* * *

Jan. 26

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

• Kitchen Branch Missionary Baptist Church will have a Rainbow Tea, 5 p.m.. The $10 donation goes toward the pastor’s eighth anniversary.

Jan. 27

• Shady Grove AME Zion Church, 1060 Microwave Tower Road in Council. Pre-Super Bowl Celebration, begins with tailgating following the 11 a.m. worship service. Team jerseys, T-shirts and color schemes are encouraged; food, fellowship, fun and games will be available. For more information, call the church office at 910-645-2049, or Glenn McKoy at 910-645-4020, or the Rev. Wendy L. McKoy at 910-840-6063.

• Kitchen Branch Missionary Baptist Church will host Carver’s Creek MLK Program at 3:30 p.m..

Feb. 2

• Dixie Melody Boys, Stedman Baptist Church, 7750 Clinton Road in Stedman, 6 p.m.

Feb. 3

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

• Kitchen Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 3:30 p.m.. Pastor John Stevenson and Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Kelly will render the pre-anniversary program.

Feb. 10

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

• Kitchen Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 11:15 a.m.. Pastor Anthony Jones and Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Fair Bluff will render the morning anniversary service. At 3:30 p.m. Pastor Daniel Gibson and Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church of Wagram will render the afternoon anniversary service.

March 3

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

March 10

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

April

• Bladen Union Baptist Church, 2224 Bladen Union Church Road, is planning its 160th anniversary celebration for April 2019. Anyone with stories, history, photos or memorabilia is encouraged to contact Pastor Gary Lucas at 910-474-2373.

April 7

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

April 14

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

May 5

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

May 12

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

June 2

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

June 9

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

July 7

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

July 14

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Aug. 4

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Aug. 11

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Sept. 1

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Sept. 8

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Oct. 6

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Oct. 13

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Nov. 3

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Nov. 10

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Dec. 1

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Dec. 8

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

ONGOING

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sundays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter, 315 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, and Barbers Inn, 410 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is accepting registration for 2-, 3- and 4-year-old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins. Corporate prayer takes place on Saturday mornings from 6:15-6:30 a.m.