WHITEVILLE — Victory Baptist Church, 2012 S. Madison St., will host a Sportsman’s Banquet on Feb. 16.

Activity begins at 5 p.m. Included will be live blue grass music, barbecue, door prizes, wild game tasting and a cornhole challenge.

This is for anyone age 6 and over. The guest speaker is Gill Galkin of Salt Lake City.

More information, including tickets, is available by calling 910-642-3500.