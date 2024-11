BLADENBORO — Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 6414 Center Road, will host the annual Community Barbecue on Feb. 9.

This is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Plates with pork barbecue and sides, desserts and beverages will be served in the Family Life Center of the church.

More information is available by calling 910-863-1506 or checking the church’s Facebook page.