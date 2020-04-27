Editorial: Cooper’s decision fails to fit our size, should be revisited

Elizabethtown and all of Bladen County commerce will remain essentially shuttered through Mother’s Day weekend.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday said his stay at home order is extended to May 8. Whether he allows the first of three phases to begin the next day, a Saturday, is up in the air. He says it depends on science and data.

We wish a couple of things in his message had been different. An outright reopening of the state is not one of them; rather, we do believe not all parts of the state are equal in severity and as such, some areas could be open before others.

The virus, he said, doesn’t respect county lines. Ironically, he misses that point.

A couple of things — data, and response to it — are in play here, and our state leaders are trying to have it both ways. The result is politicians turning a killer virus devastating the world into a political football.

That does us no good at all.

Cooper’s administration was weak in sharing data as the virus began to take hold in the state during March. The Charlotte Observer, left-leaning Democrat backer that it is, took the administration to task. Credit the Department of Health and Human Services for getting better.

Make no mistake, the administration has to use the data available but even they understand and say that it does not wholly tell the story. For example, testing reasons have changed over the last two months. It began with wanting to know about spread, it was intentionally decreased primarily because of available volume, and then it became more wanted — even Cooper publicly criticizing the president.

So we have universal agreement we don’t truly know how many people are infected with COVID-19 but in making decisions the governor says it is exactly that incomplete data that shall be used. Fine, but let’s look at what the data we do have shows.

The bad numbers of the last week drew their worst from what is happening in congregate living facilities and in the state’s more urban areas. Neither was the sole reason; Bladen County is an easy example that bears witness.

But North Carolina is 53,821 square miles of varying population densities, stretching 503 miles long and 150 miles wide. One size never has fit all, not for our counties — not even for all 80 deemed rural — and certainly not for how the virus is affecting each one.

We’ll also offer another key data point: polling. Most overwhelmingly feel stay at home orders are about right where they live, and a majority say even if their area was allowed to reopen they would limit activity. In other words, a lot of people feel comfortable making decisions and believe they would be wise in doing so of their own accord.

Cooper needs to rethink this one. There are parts of our state that can get back going before others and should be allowed to do so.