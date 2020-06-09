Editorial: Hopeful solutions developing for crises

At every turn, our community is rolling up its collective sleeves to go to work. Ends are not in sight, but solutions — yes, there are a few of those developing.

When history documents this year of 2020, its beauty will truly be rough and rugged, a tattered look that shows scars those of us living through it won’t soon forget. More than a century’s worth of issues, as the cartoonist on this page depicts, seem to have all happened at once.

None happened overnight, nor will they go away in such swift manner.

COVID-19 hit us with force. The stories told by those who labored to breathe are gut-wrenching. Many didn’t make it. We watched as some of the smartest medical experts on the planet zigged and zagged with the information they learned.

“It does this.”

“No, don’t do that.”

“That was a couple of weeks ago! Now we know something different.”

We’ve rolled with the advice, adjusted accordingly, and tried to keep everyone safe.

It took good people out of good jobs, crushing our economy. Many businesses are still closed by the government’s out-stretched hand. Some will never reopen.

And in these early months of the country’s newest economic recession, we fear there are some businesses open that soon will be unable to make it.

The government props won’t last forever. That $600 a week nicety from the government to the unemployed sunsets next month, and there’s no indication it will get an extension. America will have to go back to work, and the extensions granted on late bills will be coming due.

Yes, we’re happy to see some reopening of our state and nation. But no, the heartache is far from over. For some, it’ll get a lot worse before it gets better.

We hope better is soon for our world’s problems with race relations. We believe voices are being heard, that opinions are changing. There is definitely a large volume of people — and not just the well-known making headlines — saying they want to do better, that they thought they understood but in reflection of these past weeks realize they did not.

It began in Minneapolis, but news reports assure the message is riveting around the world.

Steps taken forward by this country in years gone by may well pale in comparison to what can happen in the years to come. Opportunity is at hand.

Unexpected events in 2020 are revealing our character, challenging us and creating a layer of foundation for what happens in the future. Staggering as it is to think about, it’s only June at that.

Hang in there. Keep the sleeves rolled up. We can do this.

The ends are not in sight, but solutions — yes, there are a few of those developing.