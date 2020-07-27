Emily Rose, 24, of Bladenboro, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at home with her mom by her side after a short battle with cancer.

Emily leaves behind her mother, Brenda Mills of Bladenboro; maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Vonda Tatum of Bladenboro; two aunts, Teresa Priest and husband Timmie of Bladenboro, and Cindy Rankin and husband Dwayne of Indiana and formerly of Bladenboro; uncle, Jimmy James Tatum of Bladenboro; and many close cousins and more extended family that she loved dearly.

Emily was such a fighter and remained extraordinarily strong during her sickness. She left an everlasting mark upon the lives of everyone she met. She adored her family, especially her mother. Emily was a quiet yet talented young lady. She enjoyed playing piano, baking, drawing and sketching all kinds of things including a UNC emblem for her cousin Jon’s birthday party. She loved to make and dress up in different costumes such as Anna from “Frozen” for birthday parties. She was always looking up things on the internet and YouTube, sometimes making skits of her and her cousins. She loved her furry companions, her cat Nicki and bird Pietro. Emily’s sweet smile and crafty spirit will be remembered forever.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, at 3 p.m. at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home Chapel in Elizabethtown. Burial will follow the service in the Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Bladenboro. All attendees are asked to practice social distancing at all services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral fund of Emily Rose, c/o Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home, PO Box 3150, Elizabethtown, NC 28337.