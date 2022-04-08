Courtney Simmons | Bladen Journal

Sweeter Than Hunny, a new shop in down town Elizabethtown, held a ribbon-cutting Friday with representatives from Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, local elected officials, family and friends. In the photo, owner Toni Cross and her husband Powell cut the ribbon in front of the store. Located at 128 W. Broad St., the shop offers women’s boutique clothing, bows, garden flags, home decor, jewelry, candles, specialty jams and jellies, and much more. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They are closed Saturdays and Sundays.