PEMBROKE — In the late 1800s North Carolina’s American Indian population petitioned state legislators to create a school for the growing population in the greater Pembroke area.

At the time, Indians were barred from white schools, according to an essay from the University of North Carolina’s Virtual Museum of University History.

“Local people in Pembroke constructed a building, and the Croatan Normal School opened with 15 students and one teacher,” the essay stated. “In 1926, its trustees added college courses, and in 1941, the General Assembly changed its name to Pembroke State College for Indians.”

The four-year school served only American Indians until 1953, when the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on school desegregation. Soon after, the school opened to the general public, but it wasn’t until 1972 that the school became part of the University of North Carolina’s 16 campuses. It was then renamed University of North Carolina at Pembroke, according to the school’s history.

THIS WEEK IN U.S., STATE AND LOCAL HISTORY

On May 30, 1922, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was dedicated in a ceremony attended by President Warren G. Harding, Chief Justice William Howard Taft and Robert Todd Lincoln.

On June 5, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot and mortally wounded after claiming victory in California’s Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan was arrested at the scene.

On June 6, 1977, a sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law imposing an automatic death sentence on defendants convicted of the first-degree murder of a police officer.

The June 6, 2017 Robesonian reported the following: “The Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday earmarked money for the local school system to boost supplements paid teachers, but also took away some money it provides the system for water and waste fees.”

The June 5, 2021 Robesonian carried the following headline and story: “City orders curfew. City leaders have imposed a curfew that begins 9 p.m. Friday in response to looting events in other cities that followed the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.”

Find a map to local Historical Markers at https://bit.ly/RobesonCountyHistoricalMarkers .

The Our History column is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard. Contact him at dkennard@robesonian.com.