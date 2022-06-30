The Faith Calendar is for Bladen County church events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change. All event listings should be sent by email to news@www.bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

Aug. 6

• Join us at Hickory Grove Baptist Church as we study the Bible, share a Missions lesson, sing songs, do a craft, enjoy lunch, and finish the day with outdoor water slide fun and a treat from Sunset Slush. There will be something for all ages! This one-day Vacation Bible School is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in our Family Life Center, 6414 Center Road, Bladenboro. For more information, please contact Pastor Bruce Miller at 910-863-1506, or visit our Facebook page: Hickory Grove Baptist Church (Bladenboro NC)

Aug. 6-7

• Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating with a 10th Anniversary Gala for Pastor Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin and First Lady Minister Katrina Boykin. The public is invited. Dinner and concert wiollm be a $10 donation for ages 10 and up. The celebrations begins Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The conclusion is Sunday with morning worship services at 10 a.m. Check out who’s coming to town on Saturday: Sounds of the Spirit, Tina Hunt and Family Devotion, Lamanuel Boykin & Company, Tammy Edwards and the Edwards Sisters as well as Comedian “Country.” Attire is “ALL WHITE” both days. Location: On the grounds of Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 4047 NC 242 Hwy. South; Elizabethtown.