Ida Hendrix, my great-grandmother, was born in 1902. We affectionately called her Mama Henny. After getting my driver’s license, I would stop by three or four times a week to see her and she’d always be in bed or sitting in her chair. She would hold my hand and ask me how I was doing. I could feel the wisdom and love, just from her touch. She listened to me and soaked in every word but didn’t say much.

I always looked forward to seeing Mama Henny and I think about her every day. I think about why I wanted to see her, and why I continue to miss her. The answer is simple. We simply want to be heard. All Mama Henny did was listen to me and love me and that was what I needed.

As Judge Judy Sheindlin says, God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason. Maybe we just need to hold someone’s hand and listen. Sometimes when we forget about our problems, and focus on someone else, God rewards us for our humility and benevolence.

Ecclesiastics 9:17 The quiet words of the wise are more to be heeded than the shouts of a ruler of fools.

Lord, help me stay true to what is right when I am tempted to step out of wisdom and enter the arena of fools. I was with some folks the other day and was barely able to voice my opinion while other people freely spoke up and took over. Each time I was cut off, my frustration was fueled.

But then You tugged at my heart. I did say what I wanted to express and that was enough. There was no need to compete with their numerous comments and cranked-up volume. You allowed me to remain calm and in control of myself. Thank You for reminding me that You hear every word I speak. Amen.

