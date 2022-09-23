BLADENBORO-The West Bladen Knights suffered a loss to the undeafeated Midway Raiders in straight sets Thursday night. The Raiders were lively in front of the net and the first set ended 25-13. Attacking errors from the Raiders put the Knights up early in the 2nd set but the Raiders began chipping away at the lead once they got into rhythm. Both teams were battling but eventually the 2nd set took a turn for the home team.

The Raiders junior Bella Barefoot and senior Blair Bagget were racking up the kills in the 2nd set to help their team pull away with 7 unanswered points. The Raiders had service and attacking errors that allowed the Knights to have a fighting chance but once the dust settled the 2nd set finished 25-16 with the advantage going to the Raiders. The 3rd set was back and forth in the beginning with both teams sprawling the floor determined to get their team out in front.

The Knights had a tough time keeping the ball in play in the 3rd set but kept the fight alive with some impressive digs and blocks. The Knights senior Whitney McLean and Makayla Wrights were instrumental for their team in the 3rd set but their effort wasn’t able to overcome the Raiders as the Raiders took the final set 25-13.