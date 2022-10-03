The second round of auditions will take place on Nov. 13 at Bladen Community College.

DUBLIN — The Road to New York National Talent Tour (Road to the Apollo) will host the first round of auditions from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Building 14 of Bladen Community College in Dublin.

Additionally, the second round of auditions have been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Bladen Community College auditorium.

This round of auditions will be nationally televised. Limited advance presale tickets to attend will be available for $20, and tickets can be purchased the day of the show for $25.

This historic first visit to Bladen County marks an auspicious opportunity for various performers of all ages. Musicians, dancers, comedians, spoken word poets, singers, and rappers are welcome to audition for the chance to win expense-paid trips to New York City and the chance to participate in auditions for Amateur Night at the Apollo.

The third round of auditions will be held at the World Famous Apollo Theater.

Those who wish to audition must pay a nonrefundable cost of $10 per person, and those under the age of 18 must have parental consent to audition.

During the second, nationally televised round of auditions on Nov. 13, audience members will witness the Road to Apollo live tour band, Sandman, and television models as contestants compete.

Rather than a judges panel, audience members will serve as judges during the televised auditions by either cheering for an act or booing them off the stage.

Next Level Veterans is one of the sponsors of this event, and proceeds will benefit veterans for their service to our country.