This week is National Newspaper Week.

Newspapers, as well as their predecessors, have played an enormous role in keeping communities informed since the invention of the printing press by Johannes Gutenberg in 1450. Germany was the first to employ Gutenberg’s press to print and circulate weekly newspapers.

The first newspaper did not appear in the American colonies until Sept. 25, 1690 when Benjamin Harris printed Public Occurences, Both FORREIGN and DOMESTICK. The articles printed in Harris’ paper were considered controversial and the paper ended after a single publication.

It was not until fourteen years later that the next American newspaper was published in Boston. It remained the sole newspaper for the colonies for fifteen years until the next Boston paper was launched, followed quickly by others.

Initially, politics were intentionally left out of papers to avoid government persecution. In 1721, James Franklin, brother of founding father Benjamin Franklin, criticized smallpox inoculations. The following year, Franklin criticized the colonial government for failing to protect citizens from pirates. This landed Franklin in jail and he would eventually be banned from publishing articles in any sort of newspaper or pamphlet.

Many founding fathers, such as Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson, used newspapers to spread their revolutionary ideas of independence from Great Britain. Sometimes using pen names to protect their identities, many founding fathers published vicious criticisms of the British government and called American colonial patriots to action in establishing our own country free from British rule by whatever means necessary.

Newspapers have come a long way since their invention over 500 years ago, and they will continue to evolve with the advancement of technology. Nonetheless, they still play an enormous role in bringing communities together, both big and small.