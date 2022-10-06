As I am writing this from Robeson County, Hurricane Ian has carved a path of destruction across the island of Cuba and then the peninsula of my home state of Florida.

I hope that we can all be praying for the relief of the folks in Florida. At this time there appears to be massive devastation there, in particular in the Sanibel Island area in Southwest Florida. As the current president of the Southern Baptist Convention, Bart Barber, tweeted out several days ago, I have great hope in the face of this tragedy because I know that somewhere, right this second, a Southern Baptist is opening their closet to get out their yellow, disaster relief hat and t-shirt to go help and be the presence of Christ in that community.

Many here in Robeson County are all too familiar with the yellow hats of the Southern Baptist disaster relief after hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Now is the time to remember those that are experiencing the devastating losses that many of us here know all too well. Let us both be in prayer for them, but also let us be generous in helping in any way that we can.

Having grown up along Northwest Florida’s Gulf Coast, I am very familiar with tropical storm systems. The most scared I’ve ever been in my life was when I was swept off the dock in the middle of a tropical storm and out into the bay — why I was on the dock in the middle of a storm is a story for a different day. The power and energy of the water were mind-numbing. It is hard to consider what the water would be like in a truly powerful storm like Ian.

Hurricane Ivan, a Category 3 storm, made landfall in 2004. This was a storm that took out the Interstate 10 bridge in Pensacola, Florida, dropped trees all over our neighborhood, took the power out for several days, and I slept through the absolute worst of it. Partially I was able to do that because I trusted the house that I was in, in the predictions that we were far enough away from the eyewall that the full brunt of the storm would be less, even though we were still on that eastern side of the storm. I also trusted my father who also has a lifetime of storms under his belt, knowing that he had our family’s best interests in mind, and that we would not be staying if there was any thought on his part that we were in any real danger. Because of this trust, in the house, in the knowledge that I had, and in my father, as a 21-year-old I was able to sleep like a baby through one of the worst storms that has ever hit my hometown.

In Matthew 8, we find Jesus and his disciples in the middle of a storm on the Sea of Galilee. We are told in verse 24 that the storm was so bad that the boat they were in was being swamped by the waves. The disciples were scared. Now, remember that several of these men were experienced fishermen, used to being on the water, and confident in their own abilities. Yet, we see in verse 25 that they were so scared that they “came and woke him [Jesus] up, saying, “Lord, save us! We’re going to die!”

Notice that Jesus was asleep; he was sleeping through the storm. Why was Jesus able to sleep while the others were scared for their lives? Jesus had trust in the Father. He knew that the Father would not let any harm come to them, and so he was able to sleep.

“Well,” you might be thinking, “that is nice, but after all he was Jesus and he knew the will of the Father (after all, it was his will as well), so of course, he was able to sleep.”

This might have been the attitude of the disciples too when, after being woken from his sleep, Jesus says to them “Why are you afraid, you of little faith?” (Matthew 8:26) I can imagine Peter’s response now, “Look, Lord, it is easy for you! You are the messiah, you know the will of the Father, but I’m telling you as a fisherman, it’s scary out here! How can you say I have little faith while I am having a perfectly normal reaction as this storm blows around us!”

Here is the thing, though. While the disciples may not have known the will of the Father, they were with the Son. They were in the boat with Jesus, and Jesus was asleep. They should have been able to trust, if not the Father they could not see, the Son who was in the boat with them.

I would like to point out one more thing. Note, Matthew does not tell us that Jesus rebukes the disciples. It is easy to read his words as a rebuke, to the disciples, but I do not think it is. Matthew is clear that Jesus rebukes the wind and the waves, but not the disciples. I think it is a better reading of the text to see Jesus’ words almost tinged with sadness: “Why are you afraid? Can you not see, do you not understand who is with you? Do you not trust that I can, and will, protect you?”

When we find ourselves in the midst of life’s storms, both metaphorical and literal, let us remember who is in the boat with us, and let us trust, that though the winds may howl and the waves crash, He is the sovereign ruler of all creation.

Ideas to consider:

1.) You may have trauma that you are still carrying from storms that you have been through, this week, pray and leave it at the foot of the cross. There is great healing to be found in prayer.

2.) Name a time that you were in the boat, being tossed around, and forgot who was in the boat with you. How did you feel? How did you feel when you remembered that Jesus was in the boat?

3.) What does it mean to trust God, even in the midst of the storms? Does this mean that we don’t have any responsibility for, as it were, rowing away from the rocks?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at s.carter.mcneese@fairmontfirstbaptistchurch.org.