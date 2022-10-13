ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen High School (EBHS) Homecoming parade will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 on Broad Street at 2:30 p.m.

Those wishing to participate in the parade should gather outside the Municipal Building to get in order before the parade begins.

The Eagles will also have their homecoming football game that night at 7 p.m. where the Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned.

This year’s nominees for Homecoming King are Christopher Monroe, Tyreon Graham, Weston Hatcher, Cameron White, Jor’dane Brooks, Taran McNeil, and Jeffrey Jernigan.

Nominees for Homecoming Queen are Mary Jo Kelper, Kytera McCall, Ciara McKoy, Ziair Antone, Acee Campbell, Emma Turberville, Sky Hunt, and Trinity Ross.

Show your support for the students of EBHS and help close out their homecoming week with a bang!