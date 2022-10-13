ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County School Board’s monthly meeting revisited many hot topics from last month’s meeting such as the Tar Heel construction project and solutions to improve learning standards in the classroom. However, the meeting started with Charlotte Smith speaking on behalf of the public with a set of concerns and questions for the board. Concerns include the reasoning behind beloved educator Dr. Antonia Beatty’s contract not being renewed and asking for copies of her emails.

Statements from Elly Johnson, Director of Communications and Family Engagement, were also included in the address to outline the County’s position. “This information is not public record per G.S. 115C-319 and G.S. 115-230,” said Johnson.

However, according to the statute Johnson has referenced,“…any superintendent may, in his discretion, or shall at the discretion of the Board of Education, inform any person about any personnel file information if the information is essential to maintaining the integrity of the board or maintaining the level or quality of services provided by the board.”

Members of the community came together in May after Dr. Beatty took her life demanding answers for the reasoning behind not renewing her contract as Assistant Superintendent. Those questions remain unanswered since being submitted 5 months ago and closure on the matter has yet to be settled.

Another concern from Smith’s public address was security issues including background checks of district office personnel, door locks and keys not working correctly, to curriculum information.

“It is the public’s understanding that in the contract with Rice Security, a presentation was to be made by Rice Security to the public and to all principals,” said Smith. “Why has this presentation not been made?” Through this address, clear communication between the school board and the public is the hope for the future. The board approved Bladenboro Schools’ request to discuss roofing issues at the school as well.

The November 8th elections are right around the corner so insight into the future and direction of education in Bladen County is good for reassurance. The $25 million left in Hurricane Relief money from Florence in 2018 is still in the process of being granted by the Federal Government as of Sept. 19, 2022.

An update on the Tar Heel Middle School project has been met with challenges due to design flaws in the current water system. The new extension requires a fire sprinkler system but the sprinkler system needs at least 15,000 gallons per minute for a 4-hour period in order to be operational. The current water system feeding Tar Heel middle does not provide that and has minimal pressure according to the state fire marshal. This is despite a year-and-a-half investigation from local and county fire marshals that previously gave the ok to start the project. A breakdown in communication between the architect, and local and state fire marshals are the reason for the issue just coming up now.

The board was presented with 3 options to solve their problems that would get construction up and running again. The first option suggested was a bladder tank and water pump which is the cheaper of the three options but would only be a temporary fix. Bladder tanks hold up to 150,000 gallons of water and can provide the 4-hour requirement needed to make the sprinkler system operational. It would take 10-12 weeks to implement the bladder tanks and can get construction back on schedule. Maintenance is required on the bladder tanks to ensure the cleanliness of the water being pumped into the school.

The second option would be a ground-level tank that would cost upwards of $1.4 million dollars. This option requires materials that are hard to come by and the timetable to get parts ordered is uncertain. The final option would be a 360,000-gallon elevated water tank off the school site but will need support from the county. The elevated tank is the most expensive option and would be an estimated $4.8 million dollars. The available funds to the school board have enough to cover the bladder tanks as discussions with the county for long-term solutions will be ongoing.

The school board went in-depth on solutions to improve the school’s performance grades from last month. Public surveys to develop a different accountability model that differs from the state and properly reflects the schools in the county. According to the survey, people feel that the current model doesn’t properly reflect their students and that a 50/50 model would be better at gauging student growth.

The goal is to not only focus on the low-performing schools but ensuring there’s equality within all school levels. Dr. Anthony Hinson stated to the board the importance of finding other ways of measuring growth and proficiency for elementary school students. “We have to give the elementary schools as many options as the high schools currently have to gain indicators,” said Dr. Hinson. “If the high schools have 7 indicators then the middle and elementary schools should have 7 indicators to ensure equality at all levels.”

The board feels the current accountability model from the state isn’t a proper measure of their school’s specific needs. Protocols for schools that are identified as low performing will make sure schools are improving accordingly. Letters from schools that were previously identified as low performing in the current model will be sent out to parents this week.

Through the plan, a District Improvement team will be established to monitor and help provide support to schools. Support Coaches or tutors will be provided to help kids in specific areas they find most difficult during the school period. The School Improvement Plan was approved by the board and the board is geared up for the long battle in the classroom.