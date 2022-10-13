ELIZABETHTOWN — The 911 Communications Center of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office collected candy for the Bladen County Library’s annual Trunk-or-Treat event.

The library’s Trunk-or-Treat will take place at the Bladen County Library, located at 111 N. Cypress Street in Elizabethtown, on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, the library is accepting candy donations from Bladen County residents and businesses for use at Camp Clearwater’s Mini Fall Festival on Oct. 15, the Jones Lake Fall Festival on Oct. 22, and Beast Fest during the last weekend in October.

The library’s hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.